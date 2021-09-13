PSI Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

PSI Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 1.8% of PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 56,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,819,000 after acquiring an additional 9,268 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 126,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

IJH traded up $1.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $269.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,748. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $269.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.48. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $175.98 and a twelve month high of $277.81.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.