PSI Advisors LLC Has $446,000 Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,124 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 308.0% during the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 420.0% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.81.

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $1.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $144.02. The company had a trading volume of 36,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,836,640. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $108.30 and a one year high of $167.94. The company has a market cap of $162.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.04 and its 200-day moving average is $137.75.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 81.44%.

In related news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

