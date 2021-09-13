PSI Advisors LLC Sells 731 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

PSI Advisors LLC reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 52.2% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.77.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.00. 352,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,839,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $252.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.53 and a 200-day moving average of $40.20. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $51.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

