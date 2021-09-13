Public Index Network Price Down 22.9% Over Last Week (PIN)

Public Index Network (CURRENCY:PIN) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. In the last week, Public Index Network has traded 22.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Public Index Network has a market cap of $4.54 million and approximately $25,875.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Public Index Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0298 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.99 or 0.00077468 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.51 or 0.00122881 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.45 or 0.00173667 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,018.88 or 0.99663375 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,268.06 or 0.07234879 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $400.81 or 0.00887320 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Public Index Network Profile

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain . Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Public Index Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Index Network directly using US dollars.

