Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.12

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.12 and last traded at $9.12, with a volume of 579566 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.88.

OGZPY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Erste Group upgraded shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.08. The stock has a market cap of $107.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.08.

Gazprom PJSC is a global energy company. The company focuses on geological exploration, production, transportation, storage, processing and sales of gas, gas condensate and oil, sales of gas as a vehicle fuel, as well as generation and marketing of heat and electric power. It operates through the following segments: Production of Gas, Transportation, Distribution of Gas, Gas Storage, Production of Crude Oil and Gas Condensate, Refining and Electric & heat energy generation and sales.

