Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pulmatrix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in developing inhaled therapies for serious pulmonary disease. The Company’s proprietary product pipeline includes PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for cystic fibrosis, PUR0200, a branded generic for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease which are in different clinical stage. Its technology platform consists of iSPERSE. Pulmatrix, Inc., formerly known as Ruthigen, Inc., is based in Lexington, MA. “

Shares of NASDAQ PULM opened at $0.81 on Friday. Pulmatrix has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $3.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.34.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 54.76% and a negative net margin of 213.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pulmatrix will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PULM. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Pulmatrix by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,848,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 455,233 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Pulmatrix by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,047,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 303,286 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Pulmatrix by 1,079.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,481,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,864 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pulmatrix by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 487,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 198,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Pulmatrix in the 2nd quarter worth about $288,000. Institutional investors own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Company Profile

Pulmatrix, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel inhaled therapeutic products for respiratory and other diseases. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of respiratory diseases and infections. It offers products based on its proprietary dry powder delivery technology, iSPERSE, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

