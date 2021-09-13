Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Toyota Motor Co. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:TM)

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Toyota Motor in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now expects that the company will earn $3.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Toyota Motor’s FY2022 earnings at $18.68 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

TM opened at $176.30 on Monday. Toyota Motor has a 1-year low of $129.28 and a 1-year high of $185.99. The company has a market cap of $246.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $177.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.68 by $1.19. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $72.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.91 billion.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,633,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,203,000 after purchasing an additional 190,642 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 8,021 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 78,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,973,000 after purchasing an additional 32,439 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 54.4% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

