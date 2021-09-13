Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Minim, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:MINM)

Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Minim in a research report issued on Thursday, September 9th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.02). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Minim’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Minim had a negative return on equity of 43.08% and a negative net margin of 6.61%.

Minim stock opened at $2.22 on Monday. Minim has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $5.70. The stock has a market cap of $101.74 million, a PE ratio of -20.18 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.97.

In other Minim news, CFO Sean Patrick Doherty bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Horowitz bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,215. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 286,198 shares of company stock worth $707,641. 61.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Minim, Inc is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and ZOOM trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leads to happy and safe homes where things just work.

