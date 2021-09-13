Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:SQM)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report issued on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.24. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.03 million.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.43.

Shares of SQM stock opened at $55.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.86. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 12-month low of $28.47 and a 12-month high of $60.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.09 and a 200-day moving average of $50.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.204 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,816,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $369,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340,592 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC grew its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 1,897,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,814,000 after acquiring an additional 719,194 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 175.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,055,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,941,000 after acquiring an additional 671,795 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,063,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,332,000 after buying an additional 647,418 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,139,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,956,000 after buying an additional 583,378 shares during the period. 16.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.