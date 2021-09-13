Qcash Tops One Day Trading Volume of $387.15 Million (QC)

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One Qcash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000339 BTC on popular exchanges. Qcash has a total market cap of $70.22 million and $387.15 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Qcash has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002220 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.55 or 0.00078908 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.87 or 0.00124013 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.64 or 0.00174541 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,195.45 or 1.00312355 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,234.27 or 0.07178534 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $418.43 or 0.00928711 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official website is www.zb.cn . Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

