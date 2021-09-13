QCM Cayman Ltd. Acquires Shares of 411 Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix by 1,440.0% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $856.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $880.94.

In other Equinix news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $828.52, for a total value of $1,206,325.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.34, for a total value of $6,924,555.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,355 shares of company stock worth $18,116,589 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $844.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $75.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $586.73 and a 12 month high of $885.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $831.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $758.09.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. Analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.37%.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

