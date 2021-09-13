QCM Cayman Ltd. Cuts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

QCM Cayman Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,295 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.4% of QCM Cayman Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. QCM Cayman Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 24,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 43,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $52.72 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.53. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $37.58 and a 1-year high of $53.38.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

