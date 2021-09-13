QCM Cayman Ltd. Lowers Holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

QCM Cayman Ltd. lessened its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,124 shares during the quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYE. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at $142,021,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,631,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,273,000 after buying an additional 4,091,030 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,825,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,578,000 after buying an additional 2,929,924 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1,245.2% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 942,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,728,000 after buying an additional 872,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,774,000.

IYE opened at $25.98 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.29. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $30.19.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

