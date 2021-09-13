QCM Cayman Ltd. Makes New $728,000 Investment in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,299 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000. AT&T makes up about 1.9% of QCM Cayman Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 53.2% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 222,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,411,000 after purchasing an additional 77,323 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 21.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 438,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,620,000 after acquiring an additional 78,071 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 23.3% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 85,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 16,136 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.2% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 2,691,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,465,000 after buying an additional 132,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at about $592,000. 51.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.16.

Shares of T stock opened at $27.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $194.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

