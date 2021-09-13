QCM Cayman Ltd. Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Posted by on Sep 13th, 2021

QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 74.6% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 18,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 7,840 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,152,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 66,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 192,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,179,000 after buying an additional 26,387 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $63.39 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $51.51 and a 1 year high of $64.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.80.

