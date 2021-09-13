QCM Cayman Ltd. Purchases Shares of 59,911 Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 59,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AUY. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Yamana Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new position in Yamana Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 713.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 15,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 13,293 shares during the period. 46.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AUY opened at $4.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.56. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.99 and a 52-week high of $6.43.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $437.40 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AUY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. National Bank of Canada raised Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.81.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

