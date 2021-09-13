QCM Cayman Ltd. Purchases Shares of 759 Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 759 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 67.5% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the first quarter worth $27,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Cintas during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cintas by 136.6% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 4,166.7% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 63.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $403.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $307.65 and a 52-week high of $409.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $390.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $365.14. The company has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.11%.

In other Cintas news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total transaction of $6,634,143.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,357 shares in the company, valued at $37,816,268.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTAS. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Cintas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $389.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Argus raised their price objective on Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Cintas in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.44.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

