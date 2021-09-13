Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Has $250,000 Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 368 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its holdings in Tesla by 56.0% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its position in Tesla by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total transaction of $751,937.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,142,173.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total value of $2,950,029.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,047,216.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,652 shares of company stock valued at $64,733,947. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $700.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$900.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $602.16.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $736.27 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $351.30 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 383.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $692.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $667.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

