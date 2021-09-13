Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Position in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) by 103.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Gerdau in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gerdau during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Gerdau during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Gerdau by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Gerdau by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

GGB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Shares of NYSE GGB opened at $5.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.58. Gerdau S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.1048 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.17%. Gerdau’s payout ratio is 151.85%.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

