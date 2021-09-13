Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 121 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) by 142.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASR. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 284,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,614,000 after purchasing an additional 28,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 18.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASR stock opened at $183.72 on Monday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12 month low of $104.22 and a 12 month high of $193.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $179.81 and a 200-day moving average of $179.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $211.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.53 million. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 25.01%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASR. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.67.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

