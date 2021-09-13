Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 3,182 Shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) by 151.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,281 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 2nd quarter valued at $565,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 1st quarter valued at $495,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 1st quarter valued at $6,927,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,867 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores stock opened at $5.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $7.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.56 and a 200-day moving average of $5.88.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AVAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, Banco de Occidente, Banco AV Villas, Banco Popular, Corficolombiana, and Other. The Banco de Bogota segment offers banking services and products. The Banco de Occidente segment focuses on the corporate customers, government and government-owned entities, and retail customers.

