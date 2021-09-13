QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Position Lifted by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 58.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 656,807 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243,378 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $93,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 11,556 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 6,177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 17,367 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 552 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,415 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on QCOM. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.81.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $142.80. 79,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,836,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.75. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $108.30 and a twelve month high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. On average, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

