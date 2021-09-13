QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Position Raised by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,359 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 471.5% during the first quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,022,915 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $798,578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969,053 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,599,923 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $11,084,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600,480 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,330,243 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,369,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,284 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 767.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,292,160 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $303,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth about $162,231,000. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on QCOM. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.81.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $142.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $108.30 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.75. The stock has a market cap of $160.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.30.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 81.44%.

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

