Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Sets New 1-Year High at $36.78

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.78 and last traded at $36.43, with a volume of 28336 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.02.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RDWR. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Radware from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Radware from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Colliers Securities raised Radware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

Get Radware alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.44, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.89.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.13. Radware had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 5.27%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Radware Ltd. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDWR. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Radware in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,393,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Radware by 28.1% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,081,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $125,614,000 after acquiring an additional 894,867 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Radware by 44,803.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 503,813 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,522,000 after purchasing an additional 502,691 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Radware by 19.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,547,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $78,425,000 after acquiring an additional 416,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Radware by 262.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 461,244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,029,000 after buying an additional 334,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

About Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.