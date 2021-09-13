Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 12,199 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,199 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $6,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the second quarter worth $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 50.0% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Crown Castle International by 136.6% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in Crown Castle International by 51.7% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its position in Crown Castle International by 31.7% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CCI opened at $188.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $195.99 and a 200-day moving average of $185.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $81.41 billion, a PE ratio of 72.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $204.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.47%.

In other news, Director J Landis Martin bought 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $804,384.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 141,755 shares in the company, valued at $27,148,917.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $766,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CCI shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.75.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

