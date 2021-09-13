Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 3.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 228,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,008 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $6,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco by 2,601.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in Invesco during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Invesco during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 61.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. raised shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Invesco in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.86.

NYSE IVZ opened at $24.60 on Monday. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $29.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.97.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.23%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

