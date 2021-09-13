Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $6.49 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 54,897 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.55% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $6,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EWW. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,929,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,565,000 after purchasing an additional 987,166 shares during the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the second quarter worth $76,168,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 146.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,345,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,984,000 after acquiring an additional 799,801 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,096,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 715,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,361,000 after acquiring an additional 143,628 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Mexico ETF alerts:

Shares of EWW stock opened at $50.01 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.09. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 12 month low of $30.82 and a 12 month high of $51.49.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

Further Reading: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.