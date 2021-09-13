Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 17,769 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 111.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,769 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $5,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 132.6% in the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 24.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JBHT. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.68.

In related news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 500 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total value of $89,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,757 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total transaction of $322,128.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,570,913.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,567 shares of company stock worth $628,562 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $173.78 on Monday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.22 and a 52 week high of $184.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $170.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

