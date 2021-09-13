Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,775 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $5,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 1,761.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. 67.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. lowered Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup lowered Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everest Re Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.38.

Shares of NYSE:RE opened at $255.34 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.68. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $193.02 and a one year high of $281.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.64.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $7.33. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 33.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.11%.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

