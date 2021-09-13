Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 11,657 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 11,657 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $5,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in AeroVironment by 1.2% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in AeroVironment by 20.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in AeroVironment by 14.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in AeroVironment by 1.5% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in AeroVironment by 26.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $93.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,128.33 and a beta of 0.32. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.13 and a 12 month high of $143.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.77 and its 200 day moving average is $107.13.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $101.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AVAV shares. Imperial Capital started coverage on AeroVironment in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.33.

In related news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total value of $788,480.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,081,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $650,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 46,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,794,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,400 shares of company stock worth $8,454,902. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

