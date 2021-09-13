Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Position Increased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 2.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 541,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $9,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RRC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 4,605.9% in the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,204,360 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $53,761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,093,768 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,842,741 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $411,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676,940 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 75.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,824,804 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,750 shares in the last quarter. Arctis Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 195.4% in the first quarter. Arctis Global LLC now owns 1,677,382 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 571.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,223,930 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,651 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Range Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

Shares of RRC stock opened at $17.32 on Monday. Range Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $17.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.11. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.69.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $434.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.86 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 39.35% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

