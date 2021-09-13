Rate3 (RTE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $19,387.00

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Rate3 has a total market cap of $908,143.67 and $19,387.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rate3 coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Rate3 has traded down 22% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rate3 alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00060809 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002793 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.52 or 0.00151619 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002213 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00013632 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00042954 BTC.

About Rate3

Rate3 (CRYPTO:RTE) is a coin. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 coins. The official website for Rate3 is www.rate3.network . The official message board for Rate3 is medium.com/official-rate3 . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapore, Rate3 is a decentralized payment platform. It works as a bridge between enterprises and the Blockchain through a protocol for cross-chain, cross-border payments and credit scoring empowered by Stellar and Ethereum blockchains. The RTE token is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that acts as a medium for exchange on the Rate3 Ecosystem. In addition, it serves to encourage good behavior and punishing bad conducts. “

Rate3 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rate3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rate3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rate3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rate3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.