Raydium Hits Market Cap of $925.31 Million (RAY)

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 13th. Raydium has a market cap of $925.31 million and approximately $500.90 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raydium coin can now be purchased for approximately $13.85 or 0.00031284 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Raydium has traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00082035 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.71 or 0.00121286 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.34 or 0.00174627 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,266.44 or 0.99954555 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,179.11 or 0.07178494 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.38 or 0.00926649 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002954 BTC.

About Raydium

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,787,956 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

