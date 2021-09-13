Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by Whalerock Point Partners LLC

Whalerock Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 23.8% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,690,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,365,000. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 17,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RTX traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $83.55. 128,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,098,150. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $51.92 and a 52-week high of $89.98. The firm has a market cap of $125.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.73%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.77.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

