Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $64.42

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $64.42 and last traded at $64.42, with a volume of 415 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Recruit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.02. The firm has a market cap of $107.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.77 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Recruit had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 17.28%. On average, analysts expect that Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Recruit

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated human resource services. It operates through the following business segments: Human Resources (HR) Technology, Media and Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment offers platforms for job searching such as Indeed and Glassdoor.

