Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $276.11 Million

Brokerages expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) will announce $276.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $281.62 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $270.31 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers reported sales of $200.48 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $277.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.99 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 31.28%. The business’s revenue was up 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.31) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.17.

In other news, CEO Paul J. B. Murphy III acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.57 per share, with a total value of $225,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lynn S. Schweinfurth acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.75 per share, with a total value of $108,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 16,118 shares of company stock worth $359,113 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,835,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,773,000 after purchasing an additional 87,592 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,503,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $99,869,000 after purchasing an additional 180,529 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 521.2% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 70,585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 59,223 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 143,464 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,179 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.38. 6,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,443. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $41.34. The company has a market capitalization of $367.30 million, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.84.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.