Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Price Target Cut to $29.00

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RRGB. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, CL King started coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.17.

NASDAQ:RRGB opened at $23.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $364.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 2.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.42. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a one year low of $11.51 and a one year high of $41.34.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $277.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.99 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 31.28% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.31) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Paul J. B. Murphy III bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.57 per share, for a total transaction of $225,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lynn S. Schweinfurth bought 5,000 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.75 per share, with a total value of $108,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 16,118 shares of company stock worth $359,113 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 5.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,835,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,773,000 after purchasing an additional 87,592 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,503,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $99,869,000 after acquiring an additional 180,529 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 521.2% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 70,585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 59,223 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 143,464 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 109.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,179 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

