Red Wave Investments LLC Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Red Wave Investments LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 153,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,972 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Red Wave Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $5,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $37.66 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.78. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

