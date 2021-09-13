Red Wave Investments LLC Invests $206,000 in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Red Wave Investments LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,057 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DKS. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at $38,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 104.1% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 645 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $132.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.46. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.88 and a 12-month high of $147.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.4375 dividend. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.59%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 35,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total transaction of $4,720,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 20,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.12, for a total value of $2,882,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 269,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,904,185.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,123 shares of company stock valued at $9,468,718 in the last three months. Insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on DKS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Wedbush upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.25.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

