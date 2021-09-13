Red Wave Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Red Wave Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 243.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. DZ Bank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.35.

NYSE:XOM opened at $54.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $230.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.45. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.44.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

