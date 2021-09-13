Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Holdings Raised by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 68.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Regency Centers by 36.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in Regency Centers in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Regency Centers by 22.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Regency Centers by 17.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on REG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Regency Centers from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.13.

In related news, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $68,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REG opened at $66.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Regency Centers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.29 and a fifty-two week high of $69.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 49.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.15.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 4.01%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 80.68%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

