Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock Position Decreased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 962 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,035,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,436,290,000 after buying an additional 728,261 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,077,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $982,831,000 after purchasing an additional 313,907 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,610,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $759,590,000 after purchasing an additional 23,271 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 169.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $576,743,000 after purchasing an additional 767,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,155,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $645,154,000 after purchasing an additional 50,312 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, Director George L. Sing sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.50, for a total value of $672,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.03, for a total value of $130,006,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 364,909 shares of company stock valued at $224,819,866. 11.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

REGN has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $787.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $763.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $641.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $636.00 to $727.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $685.59.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $650.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $69.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $441.00 and a 1-year high of $686.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $618.78 and its 200 day moving average is $540.16.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.43% and a net margin of 50.11%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.