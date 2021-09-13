Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) General Counsel Sells $227,630.00 in Stock

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $227,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

RLAY traded up $3.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.70. 1,491,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,831. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.82. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.44 and a 1-year high of $64.37.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($1.62). The company had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.87 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 127,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 13.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 9.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RLAY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Relay Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.80.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.