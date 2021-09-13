Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.08.

Several brokerages have commented on REGI. Evercore ISI began coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup began coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.10 price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company.

Renewable Energy Group stock traded up $3.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,644. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.09 and its 200 day moving average is $62.10. Renewable Energy Group has a 1-year low of $40.56 and a 1-year high of $117.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 6.92.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 6.90%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Cynthia J. Warner bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.94 per share, with a total value of $74,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,757 shares in the company, valued at $5,381,384.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad Stone sold 9,226 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $581,699.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,169 shares in the company, valued at $8,207,155.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 6,500 shares of company stock worth $326,430 and sold 33,151 shares worth $1,950,627. Insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REGI. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Renewable Energy Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 162.8% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 18,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 11,704 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth about $3,262,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,162 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

