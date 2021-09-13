Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Buys 2,476 Shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL) by 25.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PHYL. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 20,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 5,479 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 462.7% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 86,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after buying an additional 71,159 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 93,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after buying an additional 12,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Wealth Management raised its holdings in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 225,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,210,000 after buying an additional 39,105 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PHYL opened at $41.31 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.12. PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $39.33 and a 1 year high of $41.49.

