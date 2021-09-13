Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Grows Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in General Mills during the first quarter valued at $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 77.1% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 57.1% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,930.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $58.43 on Monday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.96 and a 12-month high of $64.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 53.83%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Further Reading: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.