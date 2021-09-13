Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Raises Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 99,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,557,000 after buying an additional 13,350 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in Xcel Energy by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,769,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,589,000 after purchasing an additional 147,450 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,601,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Xcel Energy by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Darla Figoli sold 10,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $754,508.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,689 shares in the company, valued at $3,374,634.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $3,789,686.04. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 200,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,984,700.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

XEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.43.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $67.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.01. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.23 and a 12 month high of $76.44. The stock has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.30.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

