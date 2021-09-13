Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 438 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lessened its position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Main Street Capital by 17.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the first quarter valued at about $165,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Main Street Capital during the first quarter valued at about $262,000. 17.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAIN stock opened at $41.02 on Monday. Main Street Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $26.68 and a twelve month high of $43.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.51.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $67.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.56 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 126.72%. Research analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.14%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.50 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

