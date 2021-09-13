Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Takes $460,000 Position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 41,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 6,151 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTHI stock opened at $21.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.48 and a 200-day moving average of $21.54. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a one year low of $18.54 and a one year high of $22.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%.

