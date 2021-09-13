Reviewing Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) and Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI)

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) and Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eagle Bancorp and Red River Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Bancorp $435.68 million 3.98 $132.22 million $4.08 13.31 Red River Bancshares $100.54 million 3.57 $28.15 million $3.83 12.89

Eagle Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Red River Bancshares. Red River Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eagle Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Eagle Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Red River Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Eagle Bancorp pays out 34.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Red River Bancshares pays out 7.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Eagle Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Red River Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Eagle Bancorp has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Red River Bancshares has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.6% of Eagle Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.2% of Red River Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Eagle Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of Red River Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Eagle Bancorp and Red River Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Bancorp 40.22% 13.65% 1.59% Red River Bancshares 29.84% 10.81% 1.14%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Eagle Bancorp and Red River Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Bancorp 0 4 0 0 2.00 Red River Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Eagle Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $39.50, suggesting a potential downside of 27.26%. Given Eagle Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Eagle Bancorp is more favorable than Red River Bancshares.

Summary

Eagle Bancorp beats Red River Bancshares on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area. The company was founded on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

About Red River Bancshares

Red River Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for commercial and retail customers through its subsidiary. It offers real estate and commercial loans, treasury management, retail banking networks, private banking, residential mortgage lending, and investment services. The company was founded on March 16, 1998 and is headquartered in Alexandria, LA.

